Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Fallen Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, will be accorded a state burial, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has announced.

In a statement, Matiang’i said the governor, who died on Friday, will be accorded a state burial because he died while still in office.

According to the statement, leaders from the Gusii community met earlier in the day to deliberate over the burial plans where they resolved to form an Ad-hoc Committee that will steer the programme in liaison with his family.

“The leaders unanimously designated Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and Kisii County Governor James Ongwae, as the co-chairpersons of the committee,” the statement said.

Senator Okong’o O’Mogeni and MP for North Mugirango Joash Nyamoko will be vice-chairpersons, while Nyamira County Women Representative Jerusha Momanyi will serve as the Treasurer.

NACADA CEO, Victor Okioma will be the Secretary, with Maj. Jeremiah Nyakundi, Legal Advisor in the Ministry of Interior set to be his assistant.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, and opposition leader, Raila Odinga will attend the burial.

The Governor succumbed to COVID-19 at the Nairobi Hospital

The Kenyan DAILY POST