Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has directed public schools to admit students from private schools from January 2021.

This follows the massive transfers of students from private schools to public schools due to lack of money to support their private studies.

The directive also affected KCPE and KCSE candidates who registered to sit the exams in private institutions.

He further said that the candidates from private schools will also be temporarily admitted to the public schools.

“All pupils who cannot return to their private schools will be admitted in public schools.”

“KCPE and KCSE candidates will learn in public schools, but they will return to the private schools during examinations time to enable them to sit the exams,” the CS said while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Ida Odinga’s Library at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay.

Most of the private schools were shut down owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government failed to cushion these institutions from the effects of the virus opting to support public schools and teachers registered under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Parents who had children in private schools have been rushing to seek admission in public schools. Headteachers lamented that the exercise will lead to congestion in schools.

Others argued that they have not been provided with enough infrastructure to accommodate the new students.

Magoha warned the school heads against denying students from private schools admission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST