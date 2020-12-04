Friday, December 4, 2020 – Education CS, Prof. George Magoha, has responded to an uproar from students and parents after a proposal to triple university fees was presented in Parliament.

Speaking during an inspection tour in Kericho County, Magoha rubbished the move, saying it was not fair to triple the fees.

He further noted that discussion was still ongoing within the executive arm of government before a final figure is fixed.

However, he noted that there may be a need to increase the fees but when it happens, the increase would not be as exorbitant as earlier disclosed.

“The government of the Republic of Kenya does not wake up and say, ‘school fees has been increased four times even though there was a discussion in Parliament.”

“I would like to assure them that this is a Covid-19 period and that the executive arm of government is yet to sit, consider and debate the fees.”

“The children are ours and we have a human face,” stated Magoha.

The CS further noted that the discussion would include the input of student leaders.

“The discussion shall be ongoing and will be very consultative and I strongly feel that their (students leaders) input may be required.”

“Increasing it four times may require some element of debate.”

“This had been tried and during my time, it ended with the destruction of property,” he continued.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education on Wednesday, December 2, senior treasury and education officials proposed that university fees be increased from Ksh16,000 to Ksh48,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST