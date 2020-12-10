Thursday, 10 December 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has treated Netizens to a rare spectacle after he was caught on camera dancing to his son’s Mastingo hit song.

The vocal CS, who comes across as a nonsense Minister while in the line of duty, let loose and breakdanced to the popular song like a pro.

While some people got excited after seeing the video, others criticized the CS for engaging in unnecessary stunts while doctors are dancing to their graves for lack of PPEs.

Kahush, who is a rapper and a student in the United Kingdom, is the youngest son of the CS.

Watch the video here.

