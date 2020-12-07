Monday, December 7, 2020 – Schools are set to fully reopen on January 4th, 2021.

However, it will not be a walk in the park as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government will have to part with a whopping Ksh400 Billion to comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

According to the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), the Government requires 367,000 additional classrooms with 245,000 in primary and 122,000 in secondary school.

“Based on a back of the envelope calculation, we would need about Ksh400 Billion to build and equip additional learning spaces to accommodate 20 learners per classroom in primary and secondary schools,” said AAK President Mugure Njendu.

Initially, the George Magoha-led Ministry of Education had set aside Ksh 11.4 Billion for development purposes to the Department for Basic Education in the financial year 2020-2021.

The figure is, however, Ksh388.6 Billion short of the AAK projection, leaving schools with a challenge, less than a month to reopening.

The Government had also set aside Ksh87.7 Billion for recurrent expenditure in the financial year.

Magoha reiterated that achieving social distancing in schools will be a major challenge.

“We have structures in school which dictate that if we do not comply, we will have problems in school,” noted Magoha.

This comes even as the economy has been reduced to tatters thanks to Covid-19 pandemic.

