Saturday, December 12, 2020 – As the country is still coming to terms with the untimely death of the late Joe Nyaga, his family has revealed the former minister and Pentagon member succumbed to Covid-19.

His brother, Norman Nyagah, disclosed that his brother’s lungs had 95 percent damage.

He noted that Joe would not have survived Covid-19 going by the extent of the damage the virus had done to his lungs.

“He would do occasional dialysis and he seemed to have been improving until the day before yesterday when about 8 doctors that were looking after him found that his lungs had been destroyed beyond measure,” Norman revealed.

Nyaga served in former president Daniel Moi’s cabinet before quitting both the government and the KANU party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

Together with Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Najib Balala, and Musalia Mudavadi, Joe was part of the Orange Democratic Movement’s ‘Pentagon’ in the lead up to the 2007 general election.

Though ODM lost the national election, he retained his parliamentary seat.

In the 2017 elections, he emerged third behind Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga garnering 38,029 of the votes.

He would then retire to his rural home in Embu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST