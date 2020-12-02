Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, for moving to the Supreme Court to seek interpretation regarding the proposed constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Monday, the governor moved to the apex court seeking to understand whether a bill containing a proposed amendment should only be limited to an amendment of a single issue of the constitution.

At the same time, Kibwana is seeking to understand whether national or county governments or state officers – acting in an official capacity – are allowed by law to use public resources to campaign for BBI.

But speaking on Wednesday in Kisumu, Atwoli, who is among the proponents of BBI, said Kibwana’s move is aimed at derailing BBI.

“These are people who live in their own world, even if you bring them down here you’re wasting your time,” Atwoli said.

“In any document in a constitution which has 30 clauses when you’re negotiating, you look at how many clauses you have achieved…if you negotiate well 7 clauses out of 30, the remaining 23 you will wait after two years to revisit…but take those 7 first to your people,” Atwoli added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST