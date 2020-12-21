Monday, December 21, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is in shock following a crackdown by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) targeting his ministry.

During the crackdown, senior staff at the Matiang’i-led ministry lost property to the government worth millions of shillings that were acquired by the proceeds of corruption.

EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala added that the crackdown was extended to civil servants at the National Lands Commission.

The employees at both government offices lost over Ksh 200 million and unidentified public assets which were dubbed as proceeds of crime and corruption.

“We have managed to trace and recover cash and public assets that were illegally acquired,” Wabukala stated.

He added that among the property on EACC radar are land and other personal investments which he hopes would be seized.

The move comes a month after EACC cracked down on former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees.

In total, the EACC mas managed to recover public assets worth Ksh6.2 billion in 2020 alone and Ksh20 billion worth of assets since 2015.

The assets include cash stashed in bank accounts, land and motor vehicles which were handed back to the Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST