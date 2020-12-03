Apply by 09 December 2020

Job description

REPORTS TO: Contact Centre Team Leader

BASIC FUNCTION

A Contact Centre Agent is the front line of the company to our customers, so exceptional GUEST service is critical. Providing product information, suggestive selling, and promoting period specials improves the customer experience and keeps them coming back. Contact Centre Agents are empowered to resolve customer issues to ensure the best possible experience to keep and even gain new customers.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES

Answering phones, emails

Responding to enquiries on all social media platforms and live chat from customers

Professionally responding to customer inquiries

Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to high-level management.

Following up on complicated customer interactions where required.

Recording details of customer interactions (proficiently and accurately)

Develop a rapport with customers, with an upbeat and positive attitude

Offer solutions

KEY COMPETENCIES

Call centre or customer service experience

Excellent and professional verbal and written communication skills

Excellent listening skills and an empathetic voice and manner

Ability to organize, problem-solve, multitask and prioritize

Excellent computer experience Excel, Call Centre system, CRM preferred but not essential

Basic knowledge of computer software and office systems

Familiarity with all of the goods and services offered by the company

CULTURAL COMPATIBILITY

Positive attitude and strong interpersonal skills

Flexible in working hours and approach

Big Hearted

Absolute Authenticity

Passionate

Collaboration

Boundary Pushing

Treat everyone with trust and respect

Work as one team to deliver seamless products and services

Able to multitask while setting priorities

Adjust and adapt to unique customer types

Passion for learning and have fun at work!

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

The minimum requirements for this job are:

High School diploma

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Call Centre

Computer literacy

Must have good customer service skills – listening and problem-solving

Ability to type 30 plus words per minute

Strong verbal and written communication

Degree qualifications

Foundation Degree

Role overview

FUNCTION

Sales & Customer Service

INDUSTRY

Retail, Fashion & FMCG

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

2-5 years

LOCATION

Nairobi

MUST-HAVE SKILLS

Critical Thinking

Decision-Making

Problem Solving

Reasoning Skills

Scripting

About AutoXpress Ltd

AutoXpress is an East African, market leading importer, distributor and retailer of tyres, auto parts and accessories offering an extensive range of repair and maintenance services through a well-established network of 50+ outlets across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

How To Apply

Click here to apply