Job description
REPORTS TO: Contact Centre Team Leader
BASIC FUNCTION
A Contact Centre Agent is the front line of the company to our customers, so exceptional GUEST service is critical. Providing product information, suggestive selling, and promoting period specials improves the customer experience and keeps them coming back. Contact Centre Agents are empowered to resolve customer issues to ensure the best possible experience to keep and even gain new customers.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Answering phones, emails
- Responding to enquiries on all social media platforms and live chat from customers
- Professionally responding to customer inquiries
- Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to high-level management.
- Following up on complicated customer interactions where required.
- Recording details of customer interactions (proficiently and accurately)
- Develop a rapport with customers, with an upbeat and positive attitude
- Offer solutions
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Call centre or customer service experience
- Excellent and professional verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent listening skills and an empathetic voice and manner
- Ability to organize, problem-solve, multitask and prioritize
- Excellent computer experience Excel, Call Centre system, CRM preferred but not essential
- Basic knowledge of computer software and office systems
- Familiarity with all of the goods and services offered by the company
CULTURAL COMPATIBILITY
- Positive attitude and strong interpersonal skills
- Flexible in working hours and approach
- Big Hearted
- Absolute Authenticity
- Passionate
- Collaboration
- Boundary Pushing
- Treat everyone with trust and respect
- Work as one team to deliver seamless products and services
- Able to multitask while setting priorities
- Adjust and adapt to unique customer types
- Passion for learning and have fun at work!
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE
The minimum requirements for this job are:
- High School diploma
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Call Centre
- Computer literacy
- Must have good customer service skills – listening and problem-solving
- Ability to type 30 plus words per minute
- Strong verbal and written communication
About AutoXpress Ltd
AutoXpress is an East African, market leading importer, distributor and retailer of tyres, auto parts and accessories offering an extensive range of repair and maintenance services through a well-established network of 50+ outlets across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.
