Monday, December 14, 2020 – The DNA test results in the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s case with a lover have been released.

The results confirmed that the lawmaker had sired a child with his lover identified as Agnes Wangui Wambiri.

It was revealed that the tests turned out 99.9% positive that one of her two children was fathered by Murunga.

“Based on the DNA profiles generated from the buccal swab sample obtained from XY and Justus Murunga, there are 99.9%+ more chances that Justus Murunga is the biological father of XY,” stated the paternity report.

Wangui’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, confirmed that the results for both the children were out, but declined to reveal further details.

In court papers, the woman noted that the MP had promised to settle down with her before his untimely death.

The late MP’s first wife, Christabel Murunga, had dismissed claims that the deceased had married Wangui and that the two had two children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST