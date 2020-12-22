The African Trade Insurance Agency (“ATI”) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 2001 by African States.

ATI was originally launched with technical and financial support from the World Bank Group and has had more recent support from other institutions including the African Development Bank.

ATI has grown into a market leader for risk mitigation in Africa, establishing itself as Africa’s primary trade and investment insurer and one of Africa’s largest Development Finance institutions with an outstanding portfolio exceeding US$6bn at year end 2019.

ATI provides political and credit risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders doing business in Africa.

For over a decade, ATI has maintained an A rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s and in 2029 obtained a second A3 / stable rating from Moody’s.

ATI’s membership includes African Member States as well as a number of corporate and institutional shareholders

Besides, its head office in Nairobi, ATI currently has offices in Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Senior Communications Officer

GRADE: PS3

DEPARTMENT: Communications

REPORTS TO: CEO

SUPERVISION: Communications Officer & Bilingual Administrative Assistant

PURPOSE: The incumbent is responsible for the overall management of the ATI’s brand. This involves reputational management, marketing and public relations activities.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the department’s annual and AGM budgets;

Create and implement an annual communication strategy;

Manage the production and distribution of reports, presentations, press releases and announcements produced by ATI;

Write and edit press releases, in-house newsletters, presentations, speeches, articles, promotional material and annual reports;

Produce ATI’s annual report, which includes coordinating input from management and all stake-holders and production;

Work with HR to create an internal communications plan that will incorporate targeted messaging to help foster an environment of transparency and unity;

Plan and implement PR campaigns;

Act as the company’s spokesperson when required;

Media management – develop and maintain good working relationships with the media, including domestic and international newspapers, magazines, radio and television;

Expand media database to include contacts at top-tier international media outlets;

Work with the Underwriting and relevant departments in reviewing, updating, and producing marketing brochures, handouts, and multimedia and digital products;

Answer enquiries from individuals, journalists and other organizations; and

Manage organization of special events, such as ATI’s annual international Roundtable, AGM-related activities, office launches, workshops, press conferences and exhibitions.

PERSON SPECIFICATIONS

Academic Qualifications

Master’s degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations or related field

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Marketing or Public Relations or related field

Professional Qualification

Professional qualification in Communications, Marketing or Public Relations

Experience

Minimum eight (8) years of relevant full time professional experience in PR and communications work

Experience working in an international financial institution, an investment insurance environment and a multi-cultural environment will be an asset Skills and Attributes

Knowledge and experience in marketing;

Demonstrated ability to synthesize complex issues into clearly written articles, speeches and press releases;

Demonstrated skills in creating and implementing communications strategies in large institutions; and

Experience in designing and implementing short, long-term strategic marketing and/or PR plans.

How to Apply:

Please submit an electronic copy of the following:

Application Letter

CV, plus details of your current remuneration package along with details of three referees

Personal History Form

Submit your application to recruitmentsco@ati-aca.org

The closing date for application is Thursday, 21 January 2021 at Midnight Nairobi time.

ATI offers a competitive salary and benefits package and a collegial working environment commensurate with other multilaterals.

ATI reserves the right to not make an appointment to the above vacancies, or to make an appointment at a slightly higher or lower grade, or to make an appointment with a modified job description.

ATI will only contact those applicants who are being actively considered for an interview.