Job Title: Communications and Marketing Manager

DAI, a global development consulting firm, seeks applications from qualified candidates for the position of Communications and Marketing Manager for the Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation

and Hygiene (KIWASH) project.

The Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project is a USAID-funded project with its primary goal being to improve lives and health of Kenyan citizens in nine counties

through development and management of sustainable WASH services.

Its purpose is to institutionalize catalytic models of sustainable service delivery for accelerated water and sanitation access in target counties and to improve complementary hygiene behaviors.

From September 2020 to September 2021, through a 12-month extension, KIWASH will pivot its activities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining and advancing the development gains with county governments, water service providers, WASH enterprises and sector stakeholders.

In its six year of implementation, KIWASH targets to improve access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services for at least 140,000 Kenyan citizens in the nine counties.

KIWASH activities are implemented in nine counties in two principal focus areas: Busia, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Kisumu, and Kakamega counties in the Lake Victoria Focus Area, and Kitui, Makueni, and Nairobi counties in the Tana/Athi Focus Area.

*This position is open to Kenyan nationals only and will go up to September 2021*.

Summary of Primary Duties

The Communications and Marketing Manager will oversee and manage all areas of project communications and reporting. He or she will oversee the KIWASH communications strategy and portfolio, and ensure that all communications platforms comply with USAID regulations and contractual requirements and are delivered on time.

Working closely with the Chief of Party and USAID, the Communications and Marketing Manager will prepare external communications materials, including media campaigns, project success stories, and other communications products for dissemination to project stakeholders, beneficiaries, and partners.

Essential Duties

Implement the KIWASH communication strategy, including utilization of social media platforms, for internal and external communications.

Develop innovative communications products to actively engage KIWASH stakeholders across the region, including institutional and private sector partners.

Oversee KIWASH deliverables for reporting, including establishing KIWASH reporting schedules and developing reporting templates.

Build the capacity of KIWASH staff in developing content from project activities.

Collect and organize data-calls to the relevant programmatic teams to solicit information on progress of project activities and service delivery projects.

Integrate, edit, and finalize KIWASH communications products, including draft written materials, success stories, press releases, and regular reporting requirements (monthly, quarterly etc.)

Manage and store all documents in DAI’s management information system (TAMIS.)

Maintain and develop content for the project’s website in coordination with the IT team and USAID.

Work with KIWASH staff to develop and produce marketing, outreach, and materials for events.

Serve as the point of contact for local media inquiries.

Review and edit project documents submitted by subcontractors and grantees.

Serve as liaison with media groups to cover specific and relevant project activities, such as opening and closing ceremonies.

Provide quality assurance on USAID branding and marking.

Liaise with relevant stakeholders, including institutional and private sector partners, to increase visibility and maximize coordination.

Monitor press coverage—including news wires, local newspapers, television and radio.

Coordinate on-demand information for USAID or other stakeholders.

Represent KIWASH at events and meetings as required.

Supervisory Responsibilities

The Communications and Marketing Manager will supervise the Communications Specialist and Communications Officer.

Qualifications

Strongly preferred master’s degree in communications, marketing, journalism, literature or other related field.

At least 8 years of progressively responsible experience in communications, reporting, communications product development, and knowledge management for USAID or other international donor-funded programs.

Excellent writing skills and experience preparing well-researched reports;

Demonstrated experience designing strategic communications plans, developing and implementing knowledge management tools or systems, and developing content for social media platforms.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with institutional and private‐sector partners and stakeholders in a multi‐country setting.

Proficiency with MS Office (Word and Power Point), graphic arts and/or desktop publishing software a plus.

Excellent writing, speaking, and reading skills in English.

Base of Operations: Nairobi with travel to other KIWASH sites within Kenya.

Reporting: The Communications and Marketing Manager will report to the Chief of Party.

Application Process

Interested candidates should apply via the link; https://kiwashproject.formstack.com/forms/communications_and_marketing_manager

Deadline for applications will be January 3, 2021 at midnight.

Only candidates who send their information by applying through the link and by the deadline will be considered. Copy the link and paste it on a browser to submit your application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Due to the urgency of the recruitment, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

DAI provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.