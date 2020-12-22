JOB TITLE: CLIENTS RELATIONS MANAGER
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: REAL ESTATE
SALARY: Kshs 40,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

SUMMARY

Our client, a real estate company is looking to employ a Clients Relations Manager who is well organized, professional and mature to coordinate all clients’ activities.                                                                                       

Responsibilities

  • Build relationships with customers
  • Create plans to address clients’ needs
  • Advise clients on best solutions
  • Schedule regular meetings with customers to ensure they are satisfied
  • Act as point of contact for complaints and escalate issues as appropriate
  • Help sales team up-sell or cross-sell services and products
  • Ensure both the company and clients adhere to contract terms
  • Study competition to find new ways to retain customers
  • Diligently meet all the targets 
  • Collect customer reviews
  • Promote and ensure great professional relationship between the client and the company.
  • Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. sales, engineers, senior management) to address customers’ needs among other duties in the department

Qualifications

  • Bachelor Degree or Diploma in PR, Marketing, Customer Service or any other field
  • 3-5 years experience in Clients Relations or Customer service management
  • A very Presentable and mature person
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • A calm manner and the ability to work under pressure
  • Problem-solving orientation
  • Customer Service skills

How to Apply

  • Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
  • Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
  • Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

