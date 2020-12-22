JOB TITLE: CLIENTS RELATIONS MANAGER
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: REAL ESTATE
SALARY: Kshs 40,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
SUMMARY
Our client, a real estate company is looking to employ a Clients Relations Manager who is well organized, professional and mature to coordinate all clients’ activities.
Responsibilities
- Build relationships with customers
- Create plans to address clients’ needs
- Advise clients on best solutions
- Schedule regular meetings with customers to ensure they are satisfied
- Act as point of contact for complaints and escalate issues as appropriate
- Help sales team up-sell or cross-sell services and products
- Ensure both the company and clients adhere to contract terms
- Study competition to find new ways to retain customers
- Diligently meet all the targets
- Collect customer reviews
- Promote and ensure great professional relationship between the client and the company.
- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g. sales, engineers, senior management) to address customers’ needs among other duties in the department
Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree or Diploma in PR, Marketing, Customer Service or any other field
- 3-5 years experience in Clients Relations or Customer service management
- A very Presentable and mature person
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- A calm manner and the ability to work under pressure
- Problem-solving orientation
- Customer Service skills
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted