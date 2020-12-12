POSITION: WARRANTY CLERK

Reference Number: OC/2020/014 WClerk

LOCATION: NAIROBI

OVERALL JOB PURPOSE: The job holder shall post and split billing for warranty jobs and following other related processes through the System.

REPORTS TO: Workshop Manager.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Real time claims updating into the WOW system.

New vehicle registration on WOW system within two working days of sale.

Records and keeps a safe special tools room and ensures all tools are available at all times.

Prepares warranty analyzes and Complete Investigation Reports in a timely manner

Prepares daily, weekly and monthly warranty reports.

Any other task that may be assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE.

A diploma in Mechanical Engineering, AutoMobile or related field; I

ICT Literate (MS Office Applications)

Experience in handling Customers.

DESIRED PROFILE

Experience in automobile especially in commercial vehicles segment;

Knowledge of motor mechanics;

Knowledge of INCADEA software system.

Team player and Result oriented.

Good Communications skills.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send an updated and detailed CV including a cover letter to info.Kenya@tatainternational.com

Closing date for receiving applications is 18th December 2020.