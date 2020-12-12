POSITION: WARRANTY CLERK

Reference Number: OC/2020/014 WClerk

LOCATION: NAIROBI

OVERALL JOB PURPOSE: The job holder shall post and split billing for warranty jobs and following other related processes through the System.

REPORTS TO: Workshop Manager.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Real time claims updating into the WOW system.
  • New vehicle registration on WOW system within two working days of sale.
  • Records and keeps a safe special tools room and ensures all tools are available at all times.
  • Prepares warranty analyzes and Complete Investigation Reports in a timely manner
  • Prepares daily, weekly and monthly warranty reports.
  • Any other task that may be assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE.

  • A diploma in Mechanical Engineering, AutoMobile or related field; I
  • ICT Literate (MS Office Applications)
  • Experience in handling Customers.

DESIRED PROFILE

  • Experience in automobile especially in commercial vehicles segment;
  • Knowledge of motor mechanics;
  • Knowledge of INCADEA software system.
  • Team player and Result oriented.
  • Good Communications skills.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send an updated and detailed CV including a cover letter to info.Kenya@tatainternational.com

Closing date for receiving applications is 18th December 2020.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply