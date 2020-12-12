POSITION: WARRANTY CLERK
Reference Number: OC/2020/014 WClerk
LOCATION: NAIROBI
OVERALL JOB PURPOSE: The job holder shall post and split billing for warranty jobs and following other related processes through the System.
REPORTS TO: Workshop Manager.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Real time claims updating into the WOW system.
- New vehicle registration on WOW system within two working days of sale.
- Records and keeps a safe special tools room and ensures all tools are available at all times.
- Prepares warranty analyzes and Complete Investigation Reports in a timely manner
- Prepares daily, weekly and monthly warranty reports.
- Any other task that may be assigned.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE.
- A diploma in Mechanical Engineering, AutoMobile or related field; I
- ICT Literate (MS Office Applications)
- Experience in handling Customers.
DESIRED PROFILE
- Experience in automobile especially in commercial vehicles segment;
- Knowledge of motor mechanics;
- Knowledge of INCADEA software system.
- Team player and Result oriented.
- Good Communications skills.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send an updated and detailed CV including a cover letter to info.Kenya@tatainternational.com
Closing date for receiving applications is 18th December 2020.