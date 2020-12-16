Job Title: Import Export Clerk

Vajas Manufacturers Limited is a leading regional manufacturing company specializing in the corporate branding segment.

We are looking for an experienced Import Export Clerk to join the team at our Nairobi head office to handle all Imports and Exports.

Job Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system or Orbus

Compiling and Filing documents

Conversant with all custom fields – JKIA, Forodha, KPA, and all CFS

Coordination with clearing agents

Verification of import/export documents/charges.

Handling import declaration forms (IDF)

Handling clearance of imports cargo

Handling clearance of Export cargo – COMESA, EAC and other countries

Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.

Handling all import/export documentation and tracking consignments

General customs declaration for various entries

Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments

Processing of Kenya Bureau of Standards certificate of conformity

Bond execution and cancellation for the same.

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications / Requirements / Key Skills

Well organized, a team player and ability to work with strict deadlines

Good customer service and communication skills

Analytical and Problem Solving skills

Diploma / Degree in Clearing & Forwarding / Logistics, Procurement / Purchase and Supplies or any other related qualification

Certificate in Simba system, Tradex and Orbus

Certificates in Computer packages

1-3 Years’ experience as an Import/ Export Clerk

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to humanresource@vajas.com by 18th December 2020.

Interviews will be on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is identified.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.