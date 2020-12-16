Job Title: Import Export Clerk
Vajas Manufacturers Limited is a leading regional manufacturing company specializing in the corporate branding segment.
We are looking for an experienced Import Export Clerk to join the team at our Nairobi head office to handle all Imports and Exports.
Job Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
- Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system or Orbus
- Compiling and Filing documents
- Conversant with all custom fields – JKIA, Forodha, KPA, and all CFS
- Coordination with clearing agents
- Verification of import/export documents/charges.
- Handling import declaration forms (IDF)
- Handling clearance of imports cargo
- Handling clearance of Export cargo – COMESA, EAC and other countries
- Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.
- Handling all import/export documentation and tracking consignments
- General customs declaration for various entries
- Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments
- Processing of Kenya Bureau of Standards certificate of conformity
- Bond execution and cancellation for the same.
- Any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications / Requirements / Key Skills
- Well organized, a team player and ability to work with strict deadlines
- Good customer service and communication skills
- Analytical and Problem Solving skills
- Diploma / Degree in Clearing & Forwarding / Logistics, Procurement / Purchase and Supplies or any other related qualification
- Certificate in Simba system, Tradex and Orbus
- Certificates in Computer packages
- 1-3 Years’ experience as an Import/ Export Clerk
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to humanresource@vajas.com by 18th December 2020.
Interviews will be on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is identified.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.