Job Title: Clerk – Accounts Payable

Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein.

Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. We have collected and converted over 7,800 tons of waste. At the same time, we have built a team of over 250 people. For our work, we have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World Doing Social Good and one of the 10 Best Companies in Africa.

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.

Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek a Clerk (Accounts payable) to join our Accounting Department.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring all payments are properly authorized and supported with proper documentation

Ensure timely payments for all our service providers

Preparing payment upload files

Preparing and post vendor payments to the system

Maintaining accounting records related to accounts payables

Assisting in bank reconciliations

Assisting in performing month end close procedures related to AP

Scan and attach invoices/backing documentation to payable invoices in the system on a timely basis

Review employee petty cash advances and reimbursement requests and ensure employee balances are properly reconciled

Filing of all documentation for all transactions posted on a timely basis

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

BCOM degree (Accounting, Finance)

A minimum of CPA 1 or its equivalent

Minimum 1 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment

Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

To Apply

To apply, please submit here a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume / CV that includes a list of three referees

by Friday 25th December 2020.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.