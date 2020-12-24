JOB TITLE: STORES CLERK

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING

SALARY: Kshs 30,000 – 35,000

JOB LOCATION: THIKA

SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a Stores Clerk for January 2021. Reporting to the Production Manager on all the goods in the store and the dispatch schedule. The role of the store clerk shall be to provide excellent customer service and assists in maintaining excellent store conditions, ensuring stock is well stored and the updating daily stock report.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Stock the stores optimally with the various company products

Maintaining an inventory of product at all times within the Store

Providing critical advice on the position of available stock and re-ordering levels at the different stages of the supply chain

Reporting to the Production Manager on stock levels of the finished goods

Liaising with the Production section to determine orders as per sales requirements to determine stock levels

Analyzing the stock orders on a monthly basis

Preparing samples, gift hampers and giveaways.

Clearing goods returned back to the company

Analyzing the stock-expiry and stock-variance analysis

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Diploma in Supply chain Management or business related field

At least 2 years relevant experience in supply chain management

Key skills and qualities. Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted