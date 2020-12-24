JOB TITLE: STORES CLERK
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING
SALARY: Kshs 30,000 – 35,000
JOB LOCATION: THIKA
SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a Stores Clerk for January 2021. Reporting to the Production Manager on all the goods in the store and the dispatch schedule. The role of the store clerk shall be to provide excellent customer service and assists in maintaining excellent store conditions, ensuring stock is well stored and the updating daily stock report.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Stock the stores optimally with the various company products
- Maintaining an inventory of product at all times within the Store
- Providing critical advice on the position of available stock and re-ordering levels at the different stages of the supply chain
- Reporting to the Production Manager on stock levels of the finished goods
- Liaising with the Production section to determine orders as per sales requirements to determine stock levels
- Analyzing the stock orders on a monthly basis
- Preparing samples, gift hampers and giveaways.
- Clearing goods returned back to the company
- Analyzing the stock-expiry and stock-variance analysis
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum Diploma in Supply chain Management or business related field
- At least 2 years relevant experience in supply chain management
- Key skills and qualities. Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted