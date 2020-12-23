Job Title: Collaborating, Learning, and Adapting (CLA) Specialist
Company Profile: SoCha (a portmanteau of Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges.
Since our inception in 2010, we have grown into a fully-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.
Background: To support USAID/Kenya and East Africa (KEA) to advance what self-reliance means for Kenya and the broader region and to align programming toward promoting self-reliance outcomes, SoCha LLC implements a two-year mission support program (optional third year) to enable USAID to pivot into this journey to self-reliance (J2SR).
The Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) supports USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.
Scope of Work:
As a member of the MSP Organizational Development team, the MSP Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) Specialist will:
- Coordinate and facilitate CLA discussions with DO/project teams and other stakeholders for the development of the Mission’s CLA Plan (as part of the Mission’s broader performance
management plan), pulling together inputs in order to prepare a draft for the Mission’s review
- Track progress on the CLA Plan and support its implementation
- Review Implementing Partner (IP) Activity CLA Plans at the request of USAID
- Lead CLA capacity building and training activities for Mission staff, IPs and other Mission stakeholders (e.g., local development organizations)
- Facilitate Pause & Reflect activities and After-Action Reviews (AARs)
- Work with USAID to coordinate the Mission’s CLA Champions group meetings and share new and timely CLA resources with them
- Lead on CLA Case Study development
- Work with MSP’s Performance Quality Improvement team to advise on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning for Adaptive Management (MEL4AM) approaches
- Support exit interviews of departing Mission staff
- Support development of learning agendas, implementation of the learning activities included in the learning agendas (including learning events) and track progress
- Support data analysis on the CLA index and other OD-related activity MEL plan indicators
- Coordinate status updates on Mission Office goal progress
Deliverables for each multi-day
- Design and facilitation of CLA training
- Development of CLA agendas/strategies for USAID and implementing partners
- Facilitation support for the CLA Champions Group
- CLA Plan for the Mission PMP
- CLA Case Studies
- Support for high performing teams
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in organizational development, communications, social sciences, or a related field. Master’s is preferred.
- At least five years of experience with CLA, organizational learning, change management, monitoring and evaluation, communications and/or knowledge management in the international
development sector.
- Familiarity with USAID’s objectives, approaches and operations, particularly as they relate to the Program Cycle and CLA’s role in it.
- Demonstrated ability to effectively interact with local professionals, international donor organizations, civil society and private sector, host country government counterparts, and other
implementing partners in developing countries.
- Experience designing and delivering learning events.
- Experience with designing and facilitating meetings and trainings.
- Must be a legal resident of Kenya.
- Excellent communication skills and strong proficiency in written and spoken English.
LOE or Contract Length: The CLA Specialist is a full-time position and is expected to start working in January 2021 for a period of approximately 10 months through Mid October 2021. There is also potential for a 1-year extension if USAID exercises the third option year on the MSP contract.
How to Apply:
To lodge an application, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/msp-cla-specialist/
Applications closes on the 15th January 2021
For any other queries please email us at: recruit@socha.net