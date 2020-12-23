Job Title: Collaborating, Learning, and Adapting (CLA) Specialist

Company Profile: SoCha (a portmanteau of Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges.

Since our inception in 2010, we have grown into a fully-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.

Background: To support USAID/Kenya and East Africa (KEA) to advance what self-reliance means for Kenya and the broader region and to align programming toward promoting self-reliance outcomes, SoCha LLC implements a two-year mission support program (optional third year) to enable USAID to pivot into this journey to self-reliance (J2SR).

The Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) supports USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.

Scope of Work:

As a member of the MSP Organizational Development team, the MSP Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) Specialist will:

Coordinate and facilitate CLA discussions with DO/project teams and other stakeholders for the development of the Mission’s CLA Plan (as part of the Mission’s broader performance

management plan), pulling together inputs in order to prepare a draft for the Mission’s review

management plan), pulling together inputs in order to prepare a draft for the Mission’s review Track progress on the CLA Plan and support its implementation

Review Implementing Partner (IP) Activity CLA Plans at the request of USAID

Lead CLA capacity building and training activities for Mission staff, IPs and other Mission stakeholders (e.g., local development organizations)

Facilitate Pause & Reflect activities and After-Action Reviews (AARs)

Work with USAID to coordinate the Mission’s CLA Champions group meetings and share new and timely CLA resources with them

Lead on CLA Case Study development

Work with MSP’s Performance Quality Improvement team to advise on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning for Adaptive Management (MEL4AM) approaches

Support exit interviews of departing Mission staff

Support development of learning agendas, implementation of the learning activities included in the learning agendas (including learning events) and track progress

Support data analysis on the CLA index and other OD-related activity MEL plan indicators

Coordinate status updates on Mission Office goal progress

Deliverables for each multi-day

Design and facilitation of CLA training

Development of CLA agendas/strategies for USAID and implementing partners

Facilitation support for the CLA Champions Group

CLA Plan for the Mission PMP

CLA Case Studies

Support for high performing teams

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in organizational development, communications, social sciences, or a related field. Master’s is preferred.

At least five years of experience with CLA, organizational learning, change management, monitoring and evaluation, communications and/or knowledge management in the international

development sector.

development sector. Familiarity with USAID’s objectives, approaches and operations, particularly as they relate to the Program Cycle and CLA’s role in it.

Demonstrated ability to effectively interact with local professionals, international donor organizations, civil society and private sector, host country government counterparts, and other

implementing partners in developing countries.

implementing partners in developing countries. Experience designing and delivering learning events.

Experience with designing and facilitating meetings and trainings.

Must be a legal resident of Kenya.

Excellent communication skills and strong proficiency in written and spoken English.

LOE or Contract Length: The CLA Specialist is a full-time position and is expected to start working in January 2021 for a period of approximately 10 months through Mid October 2021. There is also potential for a 1-year extension if USAID exercises the third option year on the MSP contract.

How to Apply:

To lodge an application, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/msp-cla-specialist/

Applications closes on the 15th January 2021

For any other queries please email us at: recruit@socha.net