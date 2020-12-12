Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga honoured former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, in a special way, as he marked his last day in office.

Maraga held a special ceremony yesterday where he finally conferred Kalonzo Musyoka with the Senior Counsel Honours.

Though he had already been gazetted, the former vice president was not available for the conferment ceremony which was held in November 2020.

Kalonzo was away on official duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo where he was mediating a conflict between the two sides of DRC’s ruling coalition.

Chief Justice David Maraga officiated the ceremony in what will be one of his official duties before he retires.

“Today (yesterday) I am honoured to have been bestowed the title of the Senior Counsel (SC) in a ceremony officiated by the Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court today,” Kalonzo divulged.

Also present were DCJ Philomena Mwilu, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi and Lawyer Philip Murgor.

In the previous ceremony, a number of lawyers received their honours in an occasion that the CJ almost missed.

Maraga was allegedly on his way home for lunch when he received a phone call from Amadi informing him of his duties to preside over the function.

When Maraga received the call, he is said to have directed his driver to make a U-turn at Bomas.

The senior counsels included Parkash Nagpal, Fackson Kagwe, Pravin Bowry, Rautta Athiambo, Fredrick Ngatia, Philip Murgor, Albert Mumma, Beauttah Siganga, Charles Gatonye, Kiragu Kimani, Kioko Kilukumi, Wilfred Nderitu, John Chigiti, Abdikadir Mohammed, and Otiende Amollo.

Women who were conferred included Martha Karua, Judy Thongori, Zehrabanu Janmohamed, Patricia Nyaundi and Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor.

The team was conferred by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July 2020.

