Betting has grown immensely in the Kenyan market in recent years, prompting one of Kenya’s most trusted betting firms, Odibets, to launch an all new user friendly betting app.

The app boasts new features, making it easier and faster when placing bets.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi stated that the new app is set to take punters’ betting experiences to a whole new level, thanks to the fresh features and bonuses that come with it.

“We have launched the best betting app and this is a one of a kind as it comes with several new exciting features. There will also be various bonuses that one will get once they download the app,” Sayi said.

To install the app, click on the link https://odibets.com/odiapp and follow the instructions. You will instantly receive a bonus of Ksh50 after placing your first cash bet.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on toes. The app also pushes instant notifications on games. Punters place their bets and make follow-ups.

Early this year, Odibets launched a livestream and analysis feature on its betting website to give punters more variety and options to bet on their favourite games and teams.

If you bet on soccer today, you will find an in-depth analysis of games that are available on the Odibets platform through a website like mafans. This will not only help better live betting on sports, but generally enhance the users betting experience.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues, at the comfort of their homes,” said Mr Sayi.