Sunday, December 20, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun the verification process of 4.4 million signatures submitted by the handshake team to validate the Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

This is after it announced 400 opportunities for clerks that will do the actual verification of BBI signature following the release of Sh93 million to the commission for the same reason.

In a statement, the commission indicated that successful applicants would be paid Ksh1,200 in a day, which was subject to statutory deductions.

“Applicants should be a Kenyan citizen of high integrity, holders of a four certificate and above, be computer literate, have skills in data entry and must be available for the entire period of the exercise,” reads the statement.

IEBC further indicated that the exercise will be conducted within Nairobi and successful applicants should be residents of the County and its environs.

Alternatively, applicants residing in other places were asked to arrange their accommodation within the cited areas.

“Successful applicants shall be required to work for long hours under the same terms as the exercise demands,” read the advert.

The commission stated that the applications would strictly be conducted online and hard copy applications would not be considered.

Applications are available on the IEBC website.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had earlier indicated that the commission would only embark on the exercise once they got funding from the National Government.

The move spells doom for Deputy President William Ruto who has opposed BBI from the start.

