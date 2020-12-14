CASHIER / SPARE PARTS COORDINATOR (MOMBASA, NAKURU, MERU)
Our client, a 2 & 3 wheeler company is seeking to fill the above role for its branches.
Qualifications
- Diploma in a finance related course
- At least one year of cashier and cash handling experience
- Agility with numbers; ability to calculate numbers, correct entries, and post to the system. • Good communication skills.
- Self-motivated and creative personality; Disciplined and work with minimal supervision. • Multi- tasking; Must be able to work in a fast-pased environment and follow procedures exactly, every time.
- Attention to detail, and time management.
- Honest and transparent person; Must always convey accurate data to management
- Flexibility; Adapts to changing business needs, conditions and work responsibilities. 3. Key Results / Performance Areas
- Daily cash up and cash reconciliations at the beginning and end of shifts to make sure that cash on hand balances with theoretical cash on hand
- Making sure that there is adequate/appropriate float.
- Establish or identify prices of products and raise cash sales using cash register or point of sale
- Calculate total payments received during a period and reconcile this with total sales.
- Recording the receipts in the cashbook or POS system on daily basis.
- Good customer service
- Maintain and monitor state and stock levels to prevent / avoid stock-outs and rotten product in the shop.
- Do daily stock take of product issued before and after sales
- Attend to customer enquiries and complaints.
- Ensure that daily cash takings are reconciled, safe and secure before handover and signing off to administrator/supervisor.
Responsibilities
- Ensure cash counts are conducted on all receipts and adequate documentation is maintained and fully signed off.
- Maintain spare parts stock
- Process all customer receipts in the accounting information system based on verified official records.
- Produce a daily report for all stores detailing the sales for the day and actual deposits made.
- Review each and every piece of information before processing it and maintain a strong understanding of Product Type, Price and customer accounts to avoid miss posts.
- Compare stock movements to reported sales and reconcile and highlight any discrepancies daily and per store
- Provide backup support to other groups in the accounting department, type periodic reports and perform other general administrative duties in direct support to the Assistant Accountant.
- Ensure all cash is fully reconciled at the end of the month and all un-deposited cash location is known and reported accurately.
Send your CV to careers@frank-mgt.com