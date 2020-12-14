CASHIER / SPARE PARTS COORDINATOR (MOMBASA, NAKURU, MERU)

Our client, a 2 & 3 wheeler company is seeking to fill the above role for its branches.

Qualifications

Diploma in a finance related course

At least one year of cashier and cash handling experience

Agility with numbers; ability to calculate numbers, correct entries, and post to the system. • Good communication skills.

Self-motivated and creative personality; Disciplined and work with minimal supervision. • Multi- tasking; Must be able to work in a fast-pased environment and follow procedures exactly, every time.

Attention to detail, and time management.

Honest and transparent person; Must always convey accurate data to management

Flexibility; Adapts to changing business needs, conditions and work responsibilities. 3. Key Results / Performance Areas

Daily cash up and cash reconciliations at the beginning and end of shifts to make sure that cash on hand balances with theoretical cash on hand

Making sure that there is adequate/appropriate float.

Establish or identify prices of products and raise cash sales using cash register or point of sale

Calculate total payments received during a period and reconcile this with total sales.

Recording the receipts in the cashbook or POS system on daily basis.

Good customer service

Maintain and monitor state and stock levels to prevent / avoid stock-outs and rotten product in the shop.

Do daily stock take of product issued before and after sales

Attend to customer enquiries and complaints.

Ensure that daily cash takings are reconciled, safe and secure before handover and signing off to administrator/supervisor.

Responsibilities

Ensure cash counts are conducted on all receipts and adequate documentation is maintained and fully signed off.

Maintain spare parts stock

Process all customer receipts in the accounting information system based on verified official records.

Produce a daily report for all stores detailing the sales for the day and actual deposits made.

Review each and every piece of information before processing it and maintain a strong understanding of Product Type, Price and customer accounts to avoid miss posts.

Compare stock movements to reported sales and reconcile and highlight any discrepancies daily and per store

Provide backup support to other groups in the accounting department, type periodic reports and perform other general administrative duties in direct support to the Assistant Accountant.

Ensure all cash is fully reconciled at the end of the month and all un-deposited cash location is known and reported accurately.

Send your CV to careers@frank-mgt.com