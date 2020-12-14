Closing date: December 20, 2020

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

CASH & MARKET OFFICER

NAIROBI

About the Job

The Cash & Market Officer is responsible for the technical part of all cash transfer projects conducted by the ICRC in Somalia. S/He analyses the economic security (EcoSec) situation related to livelihoods, conducts need assessments and plans cash interventions in consultation with the respective field management, direct supervisor and the EcoSec team in Nairobi.

This is a national/resident position based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Contributes to the needs assessments activities, focusing on cash aspects by using the standard EcoSec approach and internally established tools and procedures

· Advises on the best options for cash projects/programs based on the identified needs and according to department/ and delegation objectives, agreed budget frame and plan of action

· Uses participatory approach during field visits and interactions with communities and other stakeholders **

· Formulates and adjusts project proposals for individual projects including SMART indicators, expected outputs, outcomes, plan of action and project budget, based on the internally established tools and procedures

· Conducts response analysis of different types of cash interventions (SWOT approach), associated risks and mitigation measures, including appropriateness and feasibility aspects and provides support to other employees when required

· In close coordination with the respective field management and EcoSec Field Officers, participates actively in the selection of priority areas and individual projects and formulation of monthly and quarterly implementation plans

· Ensures that the project implementation is carried out in line with the set objectives, timeframe, allocated budget and the internally adopted coordination mechanisms

· Conducts regular monitoring of the cash-based interventions based on the internally established tools and procedures and submits timely reports on the project progress based on the findings

· Contributes to the delegation’s annual planning exercise regarding the implementation of cash-based projects/programmes

· Liaises closely with and directs the activities of Field Officers (FOs) involved in the cash programs

· Ensures support/coaching and supervision of the EcoSec FO’s involved in the monitoring of cash interventions

· Ensures proper record keeping for all ICRC cash projects in Somalia for reference purposes

Minimum qualifications and required competencies

· University degree in Economics, Social Science, Development Studies, or a equivalent qualification in related field of study

· At least 4 years’ progressive experience in cash transfer programming and market analysis

· Experience in supporting, supervising or developing different cash transfer programs, covering various modalities, mechanisms and approaches along the cash transfer programming project cycle

· Ability to conduct market assessment and market analysis and to support related capacity building activities

· Experience in working with multiple databases and excellent capability in using spread sheets

· Fluency in written and spoken English and Somali

· Strong planning, analytical and communication skills

· Ability to work under pressure with no supervision

· Good knowledge of the Somalia context

We Offer

· A challenging job opportunity within a dynamic work environment in an international humanitarian organization

· Training and development opportunities

A competitive salary with benefits, based on the ICRC Compensation and Benefits framework

How to Apply

Apply by sending your cover letter and CV addressed to the Human Resources Manager, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sokrecruitment@icrc.org. Your cover letter must indicate your current salary and your expected salary range. The closing date is 20th December 2020. Clearly indicate the position title in the subject line of your email message. **

NOTE THAT ONLY EMAILED APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Any enquiries about the position should be addressed to *sokrecruitment@icrc.org.***

Click on the link for information on data protection: Personal data protection information**