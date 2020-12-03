Position Title: Cash Information Management (IM) Officer

Reporting to: Cash and Voucher Assistance Manager

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The purpose Cash Information Management (IM) Officer is to increase the speed, accountability and scalability of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) activities related to COVID19, through supporting National Societies with Cash Information Management (IM).

Responsibilities

Cash IM Coordination & Scoping

Join the 510 Cash IM coordinator in scoping with the National Societies existing cash personnel to identify needs.

Based on the plan of Action, agree what tasks for each country will be done by this role

Keep a detailed record of progress on tasks in the project’s planning system, to allow for overall progress overview

Keep an overview of outputs delivered, to facilitate overall project reporting

Cash & Data Process:

Documentation and dissemination of the cash process specific to the operation

Setting up the data processes related to Cash NS

Identifying, contextualizing and disseminating cash tools into country context (e.g. Cash in Emergencies toolkit, NS specific tools)

Support cash/in-kind advocacy based on feasibility

Provide guidance and support in determining data protection considerations in the collection, management, storage, and sharing of cash data

Support distribution & encashment planning

Data Collection:

Support cash assessments (market, response options, needs)

Assist with populating data collection plan, assist with carrying out primary data collection as a result of gaps identified

Prepare submission to cash working group 4W’s, populate 4W template with other actor activities if not provided

Contribute to design and planning of distribution/encashment

Gather data on vulnerability for targeting. Apply vulnerability, geographic data to assist with applying targeting criteria and determining final targeting allocations by geography. highlight analysis.

Design and develop data collection forms (e.g. beneficiary registration, PDM, exit-survey)

Analysis & Reporting:

Support analysis of data such as priority needs, response analysis, transfer value calculation, decision making matrix, market & price monitoring, PDM analysis, complaints & feedback data analysis

Assist in preparing or generating reports

Aggregating and visualizing planning, distribution, and monitoring data

Support Reconciliation of cash assistance data

Disseminate cash-related information to internal and external stakeholders (IFRC operations, government, coordination bodies, etc.)

Coordinate & Support:

Coordinate with the IM coordinator (onsite and/or remote)

Liaise with other IM surge personnel (e.g. data visualization, primary/secondary data collection, analysis, etc.)

Support delegates and NS in M&E activities

Develop materials to help train NS staff/volunteers on cash IM

Closure & Transition:

Assist in preparing for Audit (design and implementation decisions, evidences including complete financial reconciliation)

Assist in Lessons Learning Reviews, analysis of data to help evaluation of program

Qualifications

An undergraduate qualification in the field of data science, statistics, scientific research, econometrics, mathematics, semantics or similar discipline

Certificates in Cash and Voucher Assistance

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Fast data entry and management skills in Excel or other data entry application

Data gathering, coding and cleaning skills

Resourcefulness in finding information and conducting research

Highly numerate with an aptitude for analysing numerical data

Quantitative skills for analysis

Excellent written and spoken English essential

An interest in development policy

Research, writing and visualisation skills

Skills in internet-based research and data extraction

Basic understanding or Working knowledge of CVA and program tools

Working knowledge of statistics, statistical software/programming languages (R, Stata, SPSS, Python)

Working knowledge of database architectures (SQL, non-SQL)

Working knowledge of data visualisation strategies, techniques and software

A working knowledge of semantic web technologies

Intermediate programming skills (Python, JavaScript)

Demonstrable interest in socio-economic development

An inquisitive open mind and the ability to think outside of the box.

A determined, agile, pragmatic and patient approach to problem solving.

Good communication skills, both verbally and in writing

A willingness to continually improve technical and analytical competencies

Desire to learn and grow professionally

Ability to embrace company values

Ability to prioritize and execute with prudence in order to achieve company goals

Able to work collaboratively within and across teams and to organize time accordingly

How to apply:

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 10th December 2020;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.