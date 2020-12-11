The Nairobi Women’s Hospital

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Working at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital group offers you an opportunity to learn, grow and share knowledge while at the same time provide patient focused care.

Join us as we passionately deliver healthcare, in the following open positions:

MEDICAL OFFICER IN CHARGE

Reporting to the Hospital Manager, with functional reporting to the Medical Services Manager, this position will be responsible for planning, organizing and implementation of all medical activities in the hospital, supervision of the medical services team both in and out patient and ensuring quality service delivery and clinical practise.

Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb) or with more than 3 years post internship work experience.

In addition, the successful candidates must have a high sense of business acumen and excellent skills in stakeholder management.

Valid certification in BLS, ATLS, ACLS will be an added advantage

NURSING SERVICES IN CHARGE

(1 POSITION)

Based at our Naivasha branch and reporting to the Hospital Manager, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating the nursing team within the hospital.

In addition, this position is responsible for ensuring consistency and continuity of high quality nursing care, while upholding the highest professional standards and excellent customer service.

Applicants must be in possession of Diploma in KRCHN or equivalent, valid certification in BLS, ACLS or ATLS and prior experience managing a large team of nursing staff in a hospital setting.

A degree in any health care area or a higher national diploma in a specialized area will be an added advantage.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in People Management and Customer service.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 6 years cumulative experience in a busy hospital environment with 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

COLLEGE MATRON

(1 POSITION)

Based at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital College and reporting to the College Principal, this position is responsible for the monitoring and well-being of the welfare of the students, including meals, supervision of the cleanliness and maintenance of the college facilities in an effective manner.

Applicants must be in possession of a recognized post-secondary Diploma in Hotel Management/Hospitality/ Catering or equivalent and a minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar position,preferably in a boarding school or college setting.

In addition, he/she must have a liking for and understanding of young people and should be firm and able to demonstrate good sense.

They should have good personal inter-active skills with young people and be a good listener, flexible in outlook, reliable, warm and friendly in disposition, with sufficient sensitivity to show tact and diplomacy.

TUTOR

Based at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital College and reporting to the Head of Department –School of Nursing, this position is responsible for delivery of quality instruction to Nursing trainees, in line with the NCK guidelines.

Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and with at least 1 year experience in a similar position and 1 year experience in a hospital providing primary care. In addition they must be registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya, with a valid practicing License.

HOTEL SERVICES SUPERVISOR

1 POSITION

Based at the Nakuru Branch and reporting to the Hospital Manager, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating all activities in the department while delivering high quality, cost effective and timely provision of housekeeping, cafeteria and laundry services within the unit.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Hotel Management or equivalent from a recognized institution.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in People Management and Customer Service.

The successful candidate must have 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position leading a team of staff.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ANALYST

1 POSITION

Based at Corporate Office and reporting to the Chief Officer- Business Development and Marketing, this position is responsible for supporting development of business growth strategies, plans and projects resulting in sustained volumes and improved service levels.

Applicants must be in possession of a Degree in a business related field with demonstrated experience in research and analysis with a clear drive to improve customer service standards.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in Customer Service and business growth.

The successful candidate must have 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

SECTION IN CHARGE – MATERNITY

(1 POSITION)

Reporting to the Nursing Services in Charge, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating the activities in the ward to ensure high standard of nursing care in line with hospital policies and procedures.

This position is open at our Ongata Rongai Branch.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma (KRM or KRCHN) or Degree in Nursing, and must have a valid license from the NCK.

In addition, this position requires more than 1 year and up to 3 years’ experience in managing a busy maternity unit with active knowledge and experience in Quality Assurance, People Management and Customer service.

SPECIALIZED NURSES (ICU AND RENAL)

SEVERAL POSITIONS

Reporting to the Section in Charge, this position is responsible for provision of high quality primary nursing care to ICU /Renal patients in line with Hospital policies, processes and procedures.

Applicants must be in possession of a Degree or Diploma in nursing and Higher National diploma in Critical Care or Nephrology with valid certification in BLS and ACLS.

In addition the successful candidate must have valid registration with NCK.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in the respective specialization.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 3 years working experience in a busy hospital environment.

DRIVER

(1 POSITION)

Reporting to the NWH College Administrative Assistant, this position will ensure safe and timely transport of clients in line with the hospital policies and procedures.

Applicants must be in possession of KCSE certificate or its equivalent, valid driving licence, valid certificate of good conduct from CID and PSV registration.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 4 years working experience in a similar position in a busy environment.

For all the positions, the Following Key Competencies will apply: Customer Focus, Team Work, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

To express your interest in any of the positions above, please drop us your updated CV ON OR BEFORE 14th DECEMBER, 2020 via https://forms.gle/sg1jdj6EbhhuWizb8 OR visit our website on http://www.nwh.co.ke, career opportunities.

Owing to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted for interviews.

THE NAIROBI WOMEN’S HOSPITAL IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.