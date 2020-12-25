Friday, 25 December 2020 – Pope Francis’ Instagram account has been spotted liking a photo of a renowned model.

OnlyFans star, Margot Foxx, took to Twitter and shared a screenshot which showed the Pope’s official Instagram account that has over 7 million followers liking a juicy photo in which she was pictured in a tight black bodysuit.

She shared the screenshot and wrote, “uhhh the pope liked my picture?”

This comes weeks after the Pope’s official Instagram account was spotted liking a hot photo of a Brazilian model where she was seen rocking a controversial attire.

