My name is Stacy and after many years of saving, I finally came up with a business idea that would help me make an income. It had been my dream to quit my daytime job and pursue my own interests in the business world.

I set up a cosmetics shop since I had a peculiar love for make up and beauty and I made sure that the shop would meet the need for every woman. There were similar businesses in the town which I had set up my business but despite all, I was confident that my business would pick up.

However, shock was on me after three months into the business. I had barely made any sales and my morale was even weakening but I decided to keep going since the business had been my very big dream.

Even after eight months, I was becoming broke and my cosmetics were not selling at all. Customers would go to other shops to get their make-up done and other stuff and nothing was absolutely working.

My rivals even started laughing at me and said that there was nothing I could do to go to the kind of level they had reached in their businesses. One year after setting up the business, I did not have much to show and I decided to close down the business and go back to employment.

I called my sister and told her that I had made a decision to close down the business due to the many challenges I had gone through. She told me not to give up but get help from Doctor Mugwenu whose spells would help salvage my business and get favour from customers.

“Come on, do not give up. Call Doctor Mugwenu and order for a spell that will help you get more favour in the business,” she advised.

I did so and called the doctor and after we talked, he asked me to see him the next day. We met and he cast a spell that would bring more customers in my business and also make it more preferred than other businesses.

Two days did not even elapse and customers would flock my place and by the time it was one week, I had already run out stock. I am forever grateful to Doctor Mugwenu for helping me out in my our of need.

