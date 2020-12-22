Our Client in the Electronic Home appliances business is looking to recruit a Business Development Manager.

Business Development Manager

Business Development Department

Job Description

POSITION OVERVIEW

Your job as a business development manager is to identify sales leads, pitch goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new contacts. Communicating new product developments to prospective clients. Overseeing the development of marketing literature. The position serves as the point of contact for the customer, upper management and customers. They work as project managers scheduling and delegating tasks required to successfully complete the company’s initiatives.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Marketing

To provide strategic marketing leadership and direction, ensuring marketing best practice is implemented, leading the team to ensure that the strategy is communicated passionately to the organization.

To plan, deliver and lead incisive and value-added business development support ensuring key objectives in the business plans are achieved.

To develop and maintain an excellent understanding of the company’s target audiences, strategic context and commercial activities to ensure that goals and objectives are achieved.

To act as the driving force behind the development and implementation of the business development strategy, working with the team to deliver on the marketing and customer relationship objectives of the business.

To prepare the Business Development plan and oversee all elements of Marketing and Customer Relationship activity to ensure alignment and achievement of objectives. This includes, but is not limited to, targeting client development, product marketing, profile raising, marketing and communications, retail market, research analysis, segmentation, website development and event management.

To be accountable for targets, customer revenue, tracking results and profitability of all channels and customer retention.

To be responsible for the management of all customer communications and scripts, working with the Marketing Manager to define the customer experience, ensure a high standard of written copy, consistency of message, an excellent customer experience and further develop the customer journey.

To work with the Digital Marketing team to capitalize on keyword reporting analytics to improve results and dynamically respond to customer searches.

To work with third party marketing agency to manage the production and delivery of all marketing collateral used in a range of different contexts.

To work closely with the Sales Managers to maximize cross selling opportunities at every customer touch point throughout the customer journey and to integrate new business sales.

To ensure compliance with brand guidelines across the organization at all times.

To plan and deliver revenue generating and profile raising events that support new business development and renewals.

Customer Relationship Management

Participate in the corporate periodic strategy and business planning workshops. This preparation includes lessons learned, expected financial returns, previous planning period performance (actual vs. planned) assessment, market assessment, external environment assessment, competitiveness and positioning assessment, short listed new ideas, emerging trends, and future projections

Develop budget for the department and seek approval on manpower and budgets from designated parties.

Responsible for the identification of new business opportunities through means of alliances, Joint Ventures, acquisitions, mergers, etc. for the best interest of Retail Outlets.

Conducting market research to collect data and draw inferences to arrive at decision points, considering the overall strategic direction of the Retail Outlets.

Conducting fully-fledged feasibility studies through the formulation of a PMO to study & analyze the opportunity, lead the communication with prospect partners, and prepare the Go/Not Go decision based on the strategic fit and alignment of identified partners (including financial due diligence, legal due diligence, ability to meet the company’s reputation (brand) attributes, ability to repatriate profits, ability to reach MoU quickly)

Assisting the Retail Division in structuring deals in the most effective manner possible.

Preparing detailed proposals for new businesses/ventures including development of feasibility studies using third parties, where deemed necessary. Submit proposal to the Chairman for review and approval.

Ensuring that newly identified opportunities are in line with risk management and diversification strategies.

Maintaining the highest level of confidentiality in during the whole cycle of the business opportunity.

Holding discussions with various stakeholders to obtain buy-in of new business cases.

Conducting due diligence on potential JV Partners and recommending the same to the Chairman.

Leading the preparation and finalizing of the MoU/JV for signing by agreeing on technical/operational, commercial, investment and legal principles.

Presents new opportunities assessment to the Board.

Prepare ad-hoc reports/briefs on strategic initiatives and opportunities.

Lead and guide subordinates by providing them with technical guidance, training and the required growth opportunities to ensure that subordinates are developed for higher-level roles

People Management

To be responsible for the overall management, development and assessment of the entire Marketing and Product Management teams and for the achievement of volume and profit objectives across the business in line with the agreed annual budgets for each division.

To lead, coach and motivate the Marketing, Sales & Quality Assurance teams, ensuring understanding of the company vision and values, maximum teamwork and co-operation with all areas and divisions of the company and the highest levels of service provision.

To work with the Company HR Manager to ensure that job descriptions, pay plans and objectives are set and performance appraisals are conducted for each member of the team, ensuring that all have the appropriate skill set to achieve their objectives and are competent in their roles.

To be responsible for assessing training needs and ensuring that the relevant level of training, development and coaching is available to all team members, that training needs are met, aiming to improve both individual and organizational effectiveness and that everyone is encouraged and supported in their professional development, giving employees the best opportunities to develop their abilities and careers within the group.

To ensure that company policies are implemented consistently and that fairness, reasonable standards in the treatment of people, equal opportunities and work life balance are maintained to create a positive work environment and minimize risk of action taken against the company.

To be responsible for the day to day management of all team members to ensure high performance and productivity levels are maintained at all times and objectives and targets are achieved.

ORGANIZATIONAL ALIGNMENT

Reports to the Chief Executive Officer.

Reporting to this position: Sales & Marketing Manager, Customer Service Executives & Quality Assurance head

Dealing with Internal and External customers to improve business profitability.

Responsible for managing departmental budget.

Qualifications

Holder of Minimum Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or related field.

More than 10 years on experience. Retail experience is an added advantage

Analytical skills

Can work under pressure

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke before 20th December 2020