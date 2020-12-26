Agriterra

Farmer focused Transformation

For inspiring and creative professionals with a passion for cooperatives focused on impact

We are Agriterra, a Dutch agri-agency that provides business development services to ambitious cooperatives and farmer organisations in developing and emerging economies.

We assist them with advice and training through locally based business advisors and by deploying practitioners from the Dutch and international farmer organisations and (cooperative) companies; the so-called Agripool experts.

We apply a three-track approach: we make cooperatives bankable and create real farmer-led companies, we support organisations to improve extension services to their members and we enhance farmer-government dialogues.

Our advisory practice covers the full range of services on Management & Organisation, Financial Management, Governance, Business Development and Lobby & Advocacy.

Agriterra has local offices in many countries, Kenya included. We work with self-organising teams, so our employees are challenged to use every bit of determination, creativity, and strategy to achieve our compelling goals. Having self-organising teamsmakes enables Agriterra to provide an inspiring and challenging environment for professional growth and development.

Agriterra has an annual turnover of approximately 15 million euros, is ISO certified and has over 160 employees, both in the Netherlands and in more than 20 countries abroad.

For more information, visit our website http://www.agriterra.org

We are recruiting a

Business Advisor

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

As a business advisor, you are a coach and advisor of our clients (farmer cooperatives and organisations) and country teams.

You are a real dealmaker, tirelessly creating opportunities how to better serve our clients and how-to better position Agriterra as the number one cooperative specialist. You are an advisor, a networker, and a broker, having the lead in acquisition and marketing of our services, with special attention for women, youth, and climate.

You provide and monitor advisory trajectories and you have an advisory and brokerage role in the closing of deals with, among others, donors, multilateral agencies, trust funds and the private sector.

To achieve this, networking is your second nature, leveraging the potential of our network comprising of cooperatives and farmers’ organisations, government institutions and all other stakeholders relevant for cooperative development.

Duties

Acquisition and marketing of Agriterra services and products related to cooperative business development.

Taking a pro-active role in supporting Agriterra clients in mobilising capital.

Materialize opportunities to finance business plans of cooperatives, support the establishment of contacts and negotiate business agreements with banks, investors and other financiers (governments and the business sector).

Taking an active role in designing and implementing projects with the clients of Agriterra. This will be followed by a nicely designed follow up plan to ensure maximum uptake and execution of the advisory ideas.

Provide both clients and the teams of business advisors with coaching and guidance relating to change trajectories and stakeholder management, to promote the interests of farmers, associations, and cooperatives, with particular focus on women and youth.

Collect and systematize information about clients and advisory processes, such as financial reports and annual overviews.

Position Agriterra in as the number one service provider in cooperative business development.

Your profile

A bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics, business administration, finance or in a similar field.

More than five (5) years’ post-training experience in one or more fields in which Agriterra achieves results, such as cooperative business development, market chain development, agricultural service provision, entrepreneurship, governance, and financial management.

Practical experience of at least four (4) years in a supporting agribusiness SMEs and/or cooperatives to acquire funding.

Relevant practical knowledge of and experience in the agri & food and/or cooperative sector, preferably in coffee or dairy in Kenya, or within the East African region.

Proven experience in programme management with solid reporting and writing skills.

Excellent level of proficiency in English and Kiswahili.

Enthusiastic, focused on results and service and skilled in coaching and change management.

Familiar with self-organising team dynamics.

Able and used to travelling frequently.

What we have to offer

A position that requires you to be highly self-reliant and use your pioneering skills to operate in dynamic international markets and in close cooperation with the agricultural business sector.

At Agriterra, the work environment is collegial and ambitious, and the focus is on achieving impact.

As a business advisor, you will be part of the Kenyan team of business advisors.

The working conditions and additional benefits are good.

The salary offered will depend on your experience.

Are you interested?

Are you interested in this position and do you fit the profile?

Then apply with a cover letter and curriculum vitae, by sending an email to kenya@agriterra.org, to the attention of C.C. Daan Vreeburg, Coordinator, Team Kenya.

Deadline: 15th of January 2021.