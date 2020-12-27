TechnoServe

Senior Business Advisor, PAYED

Job Category: Programs

Requisition number: SENIO01629

Key roles and responsibility

Lead the PAYED Program activities and ensure excellence in execution , ensuring training curriculum is in place and ensure program team is in place

Ensure project activities are implemented with sound managerial, technical, human resource and overall programmatic practices

Manage and monitor project budget variances to ensure spending rates are on target and realign as required.

Hold regular team meetings to track implementation progress and share relevant project and administrative data

Timely production and sharing of project performance metrics, including quarterly Program Status Reports(PSRs) and Corporate Measurement data

Enhance strong stakeholder engagement with government, private sector, business associations, academic institutions, financial institutions and suppliers.

Oversee the implementation of key program activities in their region and ensure the achievement of program

Lead in the identification, selection and recruitment of micro-enterprises for capacity building;

Manage the program work plan and ensure program timelines are well adhered

Lead a team of highly motivated Business Counsellors in ensuring quality implementation, including regular travel to program sites to oversee the delivery of activities; Ensure timely and accurate reporting on program activities;

Collaborate with the monitoring and evaluation (MEL) team to ensure rigorous data collection and analysis.

Ensure high-quality programme delivery by collaborating with all key program arms such as finance, communication, HR, MEL and Digital

Required skills and experience

Bachelor degree in Social Sciences, Finance, Business Administration or related field;

5-7 years of experience working with MSMEs; experience working with marginalized communities will be an added advantage;

Experience managing public and private sector stakeholder

Strong business analytical skills

Experience leading and managing high calibre multicultural teams;

Experience managing complex, multi-disciplinary, and challenging field operations;

Demonstrated skills in problem solving and consensus building;

Ability to develop well written reports;

Fluency in written and spoken English is

Success Factors: Competency is a combination of knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) directly related to successful performance on the job.

Core Competencies include:

Integrity and honesty: Is widely trusted; seen as a direct, truthful individual; presents truthful information in an appropriate and helpful manner; keeps confidences; admits mistakes; does not misrepresent himself or herself for personal gain.

Team Work/ Relationships: Works co-operatively and flexibly with other members of the team with a full understanding of the role to be played as a team member and/or leader, to achieve a common goal. Ability to build and maintain effective relationships and networks.

Learning attitude: Proactively takes advantage of opportunities to learn. Actively identifies new areas for learning; applies and shares new knowledge and skill appropriately.

Diversity/Inclusiveness: Demonstrates an understanding and appreciation for diversity and supports diversity efforts. Interacts effectively with and inclusively with people of all races, cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, religions, ages, and genders.

Communication: Expresses ideas effectively in individual and group situations. Listens effectively; shares information, ideas and arguments; adjusts terminology, language and communication modes to the needs of the audience; ensures accurate understanding; acts in a way that facilitates open exchange of ideas and information; uses appropriate non-verbal communication.

Decision making/Problem Solving: Is able to analyze situations, diagnose problems, identify the key issues, establish and evaluate alternative courses of action and produce a logical, practical and acceptable solution. Is able to make effective decisions on a day-to-day basis, taking ownership of decisions, demonstrating sound judgement in escalating issues where necessary.

Results Oriented/ High Quality Deliverables: Stays focused on the efforts necessary to achieve quality results consistent with programmatic or departmental goals. Demonstrates the ability to achieve effective results; works persistently to overcome obstacles to goal achievement. Accomplishes tasks by considering all areas involved, no matter how small; showing concern for all aspects of the job; accurately checking processes and tasks.

Planning & Time Management: Establishes a course of action for self and/or others to accomplish a specific goal. Effectively plans, schedules, prioritizes and controls activities; identifies, integrates and orchestrates resources (people, material, information, budget, and/or time) to accomplish goals. Prioritizes work according to the program or department’s goals, not just own job responsibilities; manages own time effectively.

Business Acumen: The ability to use information, ask the right questions and take decisions that make an impact on the overall business performance.

Job Specific/Technical Competencies include:

Financial & Resource Management: The ability to estimate, justify, and manage appropriate funding levels to support goal accomplishment. Managing Resources is about understanding human, financial, and operational resource issues to make decisions aimed at building and planning efficient project workflows, and at improving overall organizational performance.

Computer Literacy: Demonstrates knowledge and ability to use specific computer programs or applications for own functional area. Has the ability to improve performance by integrating new and existing technology into the workplace.

Donor/Partnership Management: Identifying opportunities and taking action to build strategic relationships between one’s area and other areas, teams, departments, or organizations to help achieve business goals.

Analysis, Research, Report Writing: Experience in business planning and analysis, modeling for feasibility and execution. Able to analyze and express oneself clearly in business writing.

Innovative Mindset: Curious inquiries, asks questions and seeks out information from multiple sources, learns from mistakes, sees change as an opportunity.

Managerial Competencies:

Emotional Intelligence: The act of knowing, understanding, and responding to emotions, overcoming stress in the moment, and being aware of how your words and actions affect others.

Emotional intelligence consists of 4 attributes: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management.

Strategic Thinking: Managers should recognize key actions, underlying problems, make connection and patterns, see consequences and implications. Anticipates obstacles realistically and plans ways to deal with them.

Staff Development: managers are required to work with employees to plan on the development of skills and abilities so that they can fulfil current or future job/role responsibilities more effectively.

Trust to Delegate: managers should have trust and willingness to assign responsibilities to direct reports and give them discretion and authority to carry them out.

Feedback/Coaching (mentoring): managers should give instructions, suggestions, explanations, and feedback to subordinates. (SPI+R)

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online