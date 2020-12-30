Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has stirred a controversy after it put out a tweet that appeared to take a swipe at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The presumed error occurred as the commission intended to inform Kenyans of a training programme for 400 clerks selected for the verification of BBI signatures.

“Happening now: The launch of the Burning Bridges Initiative supporters verification exercise at the Bomas of Kenya,” the tweet by IEBC read.

The commission has since deleted the message and was yet to offer an apology or explanation, as at the time of publishing this article.

Netizens were quick to take screenshots with the phrase “burning bridges” instantly going viral and one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from members of the public who sought to question the commission’s stance on the process, with some suggesting that Wafula Chebukati and his entire IEBC have joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp which does not support BBI since it seeks to overhaul the entire commission.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on December 19, asked IEBC officials to quit if they were incapable of conducting the exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST