Friday, December 11, 2020 – Researchers at the University of Nairobi (UoN) have made remarkable strides in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking during the university’s 64th graduation ceremony, Education CAS Zack Kinuthia, announced that he had been reliably informed that the institution’s researchers were preparing to break the news to the country.

“I commend the researchers from the University of Nairobi for being in the frontline of sharing their knowledge and expertise as we continue to seek answers on containing the Coronavirus and managing the social-economic impact.”

“I am told our researchers are about to break the news and give us the vaccine for Coronavirus.”

“The country cannot wait to have this done and this will be a great feather on your cap,” Kinuthia told UoN Vice-Chancellor Stephen Gitahi.

The local vaccine is likely to be unveiled sooner than February, which is when the Ministry of Health expects the global vaccines, among them Pfizer and Moderna, to be available in Kenya.

The CAS commended the university for using technology in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the government was committed to strengthening the national innovation system, which he described as an important vehicle for social and economic growth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST