Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Washed up socialite, Vera Sidika, is still making boss lady moves amid rumours that she has gone broke after relocating to Mombasa.

The 31-year-old socialite took to her Instagram page and flaunted her lavish apartment in Nyali that she rents to holidaymakers.

The 3-bedroom apartment overlooks the ocean.

‘Imagine waking up to this view every day while on holiday. My apartment is ready! Book your stay today,’ she wrote and shared this short video flaunting the lavish apartment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST