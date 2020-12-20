Sunday, 20 December 2020 – Muthoni Bwika is a veteran radio queen who was very popular in the 1990s and early 2000s.

She is among the pioneers of the radio industry in Kenya and the current generation of Kenyan female radio presenters like Kamene Goro were inspired by her.

Muthoni presented Hits Not Homework show on Capital FM that had a cult following.

The veteran radio presenter hanged the microphone to live a quiet life but recently, activist Boniface Mwangi had a chance to interact with her.

Mwangi revealed that Muthoni Bwika is now a teacher at Hillcrest School.

He shared photos on his Twitter page saying, “Look who I found in this Nairobi. The Queen of Radio back in the day,”.

Muthoni Bwika is aging gracefully.

See photos.

