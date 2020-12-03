Thursday, December 3, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered yet another blow after the High Court ordered it to refund all the money collected from people forced into Covid-19 quarantine facilities.

The court ruled that it was illegal to hold Kenyans in the quarantine areas without court orders.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, had on Tuesday, March 22, announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers and those who may have been in contact with them.

He had given travelers at the airport the option of choosing between paying to stay in a hotel or staying without charge in a government quarantine facility.

The government is yet to reveal how much it collected from the quarantine facilities across the country.

However, reports indicate that those quarantined parted with about Ksh28,000 for the 14 days they were quarantined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST