Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – The High Court has ordered Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to halt a Ksh27.5 billion payment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

In his ruling yesterday, Judge Anthony Charo Mrima maintained that the funds should not be released until a case filed by Governor Sonko’s Government challenging the allocation of the funds to NMS is heard and determined.

“A conservatory order suspending the implementation of the Nairobi City County Appropriation Act, 2020, is hereby issued.”

“For clarity, the 11th and 14th respondents are restrained from disbursing any funds on the basis of the Nairobi City County Appropriation Act, 2020.”

“The order shall be in force for 10 days.”

“Parties are at liberty to file and serve any responses and/or further responses to the Amended Petition within 7 days,” the ruling reads in part.

On November 8, Sonko sued the Nairobi County Assembly over what he termed as colluding with “State House controllers” to sneak in irregular allocations to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in the county’s 2020/21 budget.

In October, the governor refused to assent to the Nairobi City County Appropriations Bill, 2020, that had allocated Ksh 27.1 billion to NMS for transferred functions, namely health, transport, public works and housing.

As a result, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga engineered Sonko’s impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST