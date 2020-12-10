Thursday, December 10, 2020 – The Supreme Court of Kenya has rejected attempts by Nandi and Kericho county assemblies as well as Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana to block the Building Bridges Initiative.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the judges faulted the three applicants for not following the due process.

Nandi and Kericho county assemblies had sought direction on whether county assemblies are allowed to make amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bill.

On the other hand, Prof. Kibwana had sought an advisory opinion on whether national and county governments or state officers – acting in an official capacity – are allowed by law to use public resources to finance or seek constitutional amendments.

The Supreme Court ordered all three parties to seek an advisory from the Attorney General before submitting the applications with the apex court.

At the same time, a Kenyan voter in the Diaspora is set to file a motion to stop the verification exercise, citing the exclusion of diaspora voters from the BBI exercise.

