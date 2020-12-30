Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Popular comedian and radio presenter David Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala, has quit Radio Citizen.

Mwala announced his exit from the Royal Media Services owned station on December 30 during his morning show dubbed Jambo Kenya which he co-hosts with Vincent Ateya.

“Today is my last day at Radio Citizen. I am doing this morning show and will also host Drive On in the evening,” the renowned actor and comedian said.

Mwala has worked at Radio Citizen for 13 years.

He said he is leaving the station on good terms and added that he was taking a break to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandmother.

He further urged his loyal fans to stop him on the streets and say hey when they meet and probably buy him meat.

It’s a major blow for Radio Citizen since the Jambo Kenya show that Inspekta Mwala was hosting with Vincent Ateya was very popular.

Jambo Kenya was ranked among the top morning shows by Geopoll for the months of March, April, and May 2020.

Mwala and his co-host have a general audience of 1.4 million daily listeners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST