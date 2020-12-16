Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Chris Kirubi is arguably one of the wealthy businessmen in Kenya.

The 79-year-old serial entrepreneur runs several lucrative businesses that rake in huge profits.

Although Kirubi displays a flamboyant lifestyle, he didn’t get his wealth on a silver platter.

CK, as he is commonly known, was born in a humble background and he worked hard to be where he is, although some people link him to shady deals.

Kirubi shared a photo of his first office to inspire upcoming entrepreneurs, especially young people.

He posted the photo on Twitter and captioned it, “came across this photo, this was my very first office. I hope my story will always inspire young people to keep dreaming and working hard. Have a great weekend friends.

