Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial loser, Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki, has threatened to ditch Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) after its party leader, Isaac Rutto, endorsed Gideon Moi’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buzeki, who is the party’s Secretary-General, said he was shocked by the pronouncement by Rutto, who endorsed Gideon for the top seat in 2022.

Buzeki said he will quit CCM if Rutto continues to make unilateral decisions and statements on key matters without consulting party organs.

Although Buzeki said he was still SG of the party, sources in CCM say he was on his way out following the row between him and Rutto.

“I am still the SG of the party but if such unilateral statements continue to be made then I will not be a party to that. I will have to consult my supporters and make a decision,” said Buzeki.

Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, is working day and night to galvanise enough support in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Others who are lining up to succeed the ‘Son of Jomo’ include Deputy President William Ruto and indefatigable Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

