Thursday, December 12, 2020 – Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it will address the perennial problems of elections and strengthen the ongoing fight against graft.

Waititu, who was speaking after the IEBC received signatures from Junet Muhammad and David Waweru on Thursday, said he had endorsed the report, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

The former Kiambu County boss also clarified that he dumped Jubilee Party for KANU.

Waititu said he joined the independence party because KANU chairman Gideon Moi is a kind-hearted man, and Kenyans would benefit so much under his leadership.

Waititu was impeached in January this year on grounds of mismanagement of county funds.

He is further accused of transferring county funds to his wife and daughter’s accounts amounting to over one hundred and twenty million Kenyan shillings.

He is currently battling a case in court that seeks to have him refund the cash that he embezzled while at the helm of Kiambu County.

He was replaced by his Deputy, Hon. James Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST