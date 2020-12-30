Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has suffered a huge blow in his bid to replace Mike Sonko as Nairobi Governor after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said he is barred permanently from contesting for any political seat because of corruption and integrity issues facing him.

In a statement on Tuesday after Waititu declared his bid for the Nairobi governor seat, the commission CEO Twalib Mbarak said Waititu cannot contest for the seat because he has failed the integrity test as provided in Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Mbarak clarified that all persons removed from office for violating Chapter 6 of the Constitution cannot seek elective office.

“EACC considers that a person is disqualified pursuant to Chapter 6 of the Constitution if the person has been dismissed from office for contravention of the Chapter or its enabling legislation in accordance with Article 75(3) of the constitution,” part of the statement reads

Waititu was ousted from his Kiambu seat by the county assembly for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The former Kiambu county boss also has a Sh 598 million corruption case and he is currently out on a Sh 15 million cash bail.

Waititu was planning to succeed Mike Sonko who was also ousted over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST