Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has suffered a major setback after the High Court on Wednesday ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) not to verify signatures.

This is after Kenyans living in the diaspora filed a case in court opposing how the signatures were collected.

The Kenyans in diaspora argued that they were not included in the signatures collection process.

The order is active at least until January 19th, 2021, when the matter will be mentioned

Last week, the BBI secretariat headed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, announced that they have collected 5.2 million signatures in support of the initiative.

The High Court order may appear as a boost to Deputy President William Ruto and his team, who have been advocating for more time for Kenyans to present their views.

The second in command and his team argue that Kenyans were not given enough time to give their views hence there should never be any hurry in implementing the report.

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

