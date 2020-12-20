Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat that fell vacant on Thursday following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

In a statement on Saturday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said he has already consulted his constitutional lawyers on whether he stood a chance to vie for office while outside the country.

“Given the president’s refusal to allow me entry to Kenya in violation of many court orders, doesn’t the Constitution grant me the right to vie for public office from exile?” he posed to the lawyers.

Miguna indicated that he had received legal advice from constitutional lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike saying that it was possible for him to vie.

“I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election,” he declared

Miguna and President Uhuru Kenyatta have had a rocky relationship since the former tried to swear-in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President on January 18, 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST