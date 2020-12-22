Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is not a politician to be trusted going by the remarks he made about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

When BBI was launched on November 26, Mudavadi was among a host of politicians who gathered at the Bomas of Kenya in support of the initiative that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

However, on Tuesday, Mudavadi changed tune and said that all energies should not be directed to BBI, making it look like the alpha and omega of all the problems affecting the country.

“It now looks like all the energy has been directed to the BBI process as if it is the alpha and omega of all the problems affecting this country,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi added that the BBI debate is now making Kenyans think that it is “the sole redeemer” and will give the country a permanent solution to its problems, alleging that it will paralyse service provision if it does not move with speed.

“Service provision in the public service will be paralysed if the country does not move with speed and put a closure to the BBI debate,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST