Monday, December 7, 2020 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has declared that he will lead a ‘NO’ campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking in Thika East at a burial of Kiambu Town MP, Jude Njomo’s mother-in-law on Saturday, Kuria declared he will reject the BBI bill even if he will be the last man standing.

Kuria said it was ridiculous the Treasury implemented austerity measures to reduce government spending yet the BBI proposed an expanded parliament.

“We cannot continue to fire people from the government and on the other hand increase the nomination of parliamentarians. I will vote no and I will mobilise people to vote in a similar way,” Kuria said.

According to the second time lawmaker, endorsing the proposals as they are currently, is no longer a political matter but a question of morality.

“I can compromise on anything else, but on this bloated parliament when people are dying of poverty and other things such as COVID-19, I will mobilise people to vote no. It’s immoral, unacceptable and for that reason alone, I will vote no,” he said.

