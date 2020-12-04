Friday, December 4, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has suffered an immense blow, after one of his key point men in Western Kenya, ditched him for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Announcing his defection on Thursday, Raila said Malaba MP, Malulu Injendi, has agreed to dump the Tanga Tanga bandwagon to support the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team.

Raila said the MP was accompanied by the Kakamega county Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya while announcing his entry into the BBI proponents’ team.

“I was pleased to receive Malava MP Malulu Injendi who informed me that he has had a change of heart and has decided to join the team promoting the BBI initiative. He was accompanied by @GovWOparanya. Karibu sana Malulu,” Raila Odinga wrote on his Twitter page.

This is a big blow to Ruto since he was planning to use Injendi to galvanise his support in Kakamega County, which is a political stronghold of Raila Odinga.

