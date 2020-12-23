Wednesday, December 23, 2020 – The widow of the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, has joined the long list of candidates that want to replace her husband in the National Assembly.

Last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the Matungu by-election will be held on March 4th, 2021.

In an interview with a local daily, Christabel Amunga Murunga said that she has joined the race as an independent candidate to succeed her husband.

“Yes I have joined the Matungu race to battle with the rest,” she said in an SMS, promising to get back with more details.

She has already been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties to vie as an independent candidate in the mini-poll slated for March next year.

A letter from the Political Parties Registrar, Anne Nderitu, stated that Mrs. Murunga is not a registered member of any political outfit and is, therefore, free to vie as an independent candidate.

Christabel now joins Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Paul Nabulindo, and ODM‘s candidate, David Were.

