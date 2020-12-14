Monday, 14 December 2020 – Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Gloria, is in love.

The pretty teenage girl accidentally exposed the man who has swept her heart during an Instagram live session with her elder sister, Betty Kyallo.

She tried to grab the phone from Betty Kyallo after she realized that her boyfriend had appeared in the live video.

Betty Kyallo intentionally exposed Gloria’s ‘bae’ during the live Instagram session but the teenage girl was not ready to let the world see her man.

“Aaaah umemuonyesha”,Gloria was heard shouting.

