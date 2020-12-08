Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – Faded TV girl, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she has tried to be celibate but her efforts have not yielded fruits.

Betty was participating in a question and answer challenge with her younger sister, Gloria, through her YouTube channel when she revealed how it’s hard for someone to stay pure.

“Do you ever get a dry spell? Answer yes or No Tumalize,” her sister Gloria asked and she responded saying, “Dry spell ya doo si sana… I have tried to be celibate, it’s hard.”

Betty also revealed what she expects from any man who might be planning to woo her.

According to the mother of one, she is looking for a God-fearing partner who is hardworking.

He must also take good care of her daughter Ivanna.

“First of all, you have to love Jesus, you have to be hardworking.

I want a guy who’s going to wake up in the morning and hustle with me or at least even if you are going to stay at home, you better have money.

If you don’t get too much money, hard work is a must for me and the third thing is somebody who is potentially going to meet Ivanna because that’s the most important person in my life.

﻿ If I have never introduced you to Ivanna just know hujafika bei.” said Betty Kyallo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST